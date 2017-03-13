Britain's Secretary of State for Leaving the EU David Davis speaks on the Marr Show in London, March 12, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC handout via REUTERS

LONDON British Brexit minister David Davis welcomed parliament's approval on Monday for legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin formal divorce talks with the European Union. [nS8N1E704E]

"Parliament has today backed the government in its determination to get on with the job of leaving the EU ... We are now on the threshold of the most important negotiation for our country in a generation," Davis said in a statement.

"So we will trigger Article 50 by the end of this month as planned and deliver an outcome that works in the interests of the whole of the UK."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)