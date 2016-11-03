LONDON Nov 3 Britain's main opposition Labour
Party said Thursday's court ruling demanding parliamentary
approval for the start of the formal divorce from the EU
underlined the need for Prime Minister Theresa May to consult
lawmakers on her negotiating terms.
After the High Court ruling, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
called for greater transparency on the terms of Brexit.
"This ruling underlines the need for the government to bring
its negotiating terms to parliament without delay," Corbyn said
in a statement.
"Labour respects the decision of the British people to leave
the European Union. But there must be transparency and
accountability to parliament on the terms of Brexit."
Corbyn, a veteran leftist who was re-elected as Labour
leader this year, also said his party would press the government
to make sure jobs, living standards and the economy were
protected in any negotiations for Britain's exit from the EU.
Corbyn, whose party backed remaining in the European Union
before June's referendum, was criticised for failing to commit
to the campaign and engage with traditional Labour voters, many
of whom voted to leave the bloc.
Since then, the party has said it respects the will of the
people, but many Labour lawmakers are hoping to steer the talks
with the European Union away from what some fear will be a clean
break with the bloc's lucrative single market - the so-called
"hard Brexit."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)