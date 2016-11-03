LONDON The British government still plans to trigger the formal procedure to leave the European Union by the end of March and does not believe a court ruling demanding parliamentary approval will disrupt that timetable.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters on Thursday the government had been clear it has 'prerogative' power to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty which starts up to two years of talks for Britain's departure from the bloc.

"Our plan remains to invoke Article 50 by the end of March, we believe the legal timetable should allow for that," the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)