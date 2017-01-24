PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 24 The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.
The UK's highest judicial body dismissed the government's argument that May could simply use executive powers known as "royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Alistair Smout)
VANCOUVER, May 29 British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such as Kinder Morgan Inc.