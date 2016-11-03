(Repeats item to extra subscribers with no text changes)
EDINBURGH Nov 3 England's High Court ruling
that parliamentary approval is needed to trigger the process of
Britain leaving the European Union underlines "chaos" at the
heart of the British government over the vote to leave,
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.
"(The ruling) is hugely significant and underlines the chaos
and confusion at the heart of the UK government," Sturgeon told
the devolved Scottish parliament.
"We should remember that their refusal to allow a vote in
the House of Commons is not because of some matter of high
constitutional principle, it is because they don't have a
coherent position and they know that if they take their case to
the (chamber) that will be exposed," she said.
"(Scottish National Party lawmakers) will certainly not vote
for anything that undermines the will or the interests of the
Scottish people," she added.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)