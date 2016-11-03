LONDON Nov 3 The British government is disappointed with a court decision that it requires parliamentary approval to trigger the process to leave the European Union and is determined to respect the result of June referendum, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The government is disappointed by the court's judgment," he said in a statement.

"The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by Act of Parliament. And the government is determined to respect the result of the referendum. We will appeal this judgment." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)