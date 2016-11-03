LONDON Nov 3 The British government is
disappointed with a court decision that it requires
parliamentary approval to trigger the process to leave the
European Union and is determined to respect the result of June
referendum, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"The government is disappointed by the court's judgment," he
said in a statement.
"The country voted to leave the European Union in a
referendum approved by Act of Parliament. And the government is
determined to respect the result of the referendum. We will
appeal this judgment."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)