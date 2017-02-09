Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Number 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at parliament in London, Britain, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May has won approval from parliament's lower chamber to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union, defeating attempts by pro-EU lawmakers to attach extra conditions to her plan to start divorce talks by March 31.

After a holiday for parliament, the bill will be debated by the House of Lords.

May is expected to win final approval in time to trigger exit talks by March 31, although pro-EU lawmakers, including a small handful from her own party, are using the legislative process as a chance to try to attach extra conditions to the Brexit plan.

TIMELINE

Feb. 8 - The legislation completed its journey through the lower chamber of parliament without amendment and was passed to the upper chamber, the House of Lords, for further scrutiny.

Feb. 9 to 20 - The legislative process is paused while parliament is on holiday.

Feb. 20 - House of Lords is scheduled to begin its scrutiny process with a two-day debate.

Feb. 27 and March 1 - Lords due to begin 'Committee stage' of legislation, during which amendments will be discussed and may be voted upon.

March 7 - Lords debate final wording of bill and may vote on further amendments.

- After this stage, if the bill has been amended by lords, these amendments will be passed to the lower chamber for approval. The bill can be passed back and forth until they agree.

- Once approved by both houses, it will go on to receive 'Royal Assent' and officially become law.

COMPLETED STAGES

Jan. 26 - The government published the 'European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill'

Feb. 1 - The bill passes the first legislative test, winning a vote in parliament on the broad principles of the law by 498 votes to 114.

Feb. 6 - Lawmakers debated amendments to the bill relating to parliamentary scrutiny of the process for withdrawal and devolved administrations. No amendments were passed.

Feb. 7 - Lawmakers debated amendments to the bill relating to a vote on the final terms of Britain's Brexit deal and calls for the publication of assessments on the impact of leaving the EU. Neither amendments were passed.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)