HONG KONG, June 23 Singapore Exchange Ltd
said it has raised the amount of cash firms must
pledge to cover trading positions due to an expected rise in
market volatility linked to Britain's vote on whether to exit
the European Union.
SGX is the first exchange in Asia to publicly warn on the
risk of increased trading margins, although several others
including the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd and
the Australian branch of London Stock Exchange Group-owned LCH
have privately told dealers they may also hike margins or
require additional intra-day margin calls, traders told Reuters.
"SGX has been assessing the potential impact of the UK's
referendum on the country's EU membership," Agnes Koh, Chief
Risk Officer, SGX told Reuters.
"Given the potential for increased market volatility, we
have taken the precautionary step to introduce higher margins
for contracts, including those with material open interest."
SGX, which raised margins on Friday June 17, said it would
continue to monitor market developments and may make further
adjustments if needed.
A spokeswoman for LCH, which clears over-the-counter
derivatives in Australia, declined to comment on discussions
with clients, but said the company's rules allow it to make
additional margin calls. HKEX declined to comment.
Britons will decide the future of their country and Europe
on Thursday in a vote on European Union membership after a
bitter campaign that appeared to divide the nation down the
middle.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Lincoln Feast)