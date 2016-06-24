By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, June 24
PARIS, June 24 Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy
Palmer warned on Friday that Britain's exit from the European
Union was likely to require additional "productivity and
efficiency" gains at the British sportscar maker,
Palmer urged the UK government to secure tariff-free access
to EU markets.
"We acknowledge the decision and the rule of democracy,"
Palmer said in a statement to Reuters after Britain's referendum
vote to leave the European Union.
"Aston Martin will now orientate its business to deliver our
mid-term plan in the context of the exit and the market
volatility that may exist during the period of transition,"
Palmer said, adding that a weaker pound should "partially
offset" the increased instability.
"As the UK could now be subject to new trade tariff
barriers, we also anticipate the need for additional
productivity and efficiency in the medium term," he said.
The government must now "maintain economic stability and
secure a deal with the EU which safeguards UK automotive
interests - this includes securing tariff-free access to
European and other global markets."
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Lough)