LONDON, June 27 Luxury carmaker Aston Martin
called on the British government to quickly bring stability to
the economy after Britons voted to leave the European Union.
"What we do want is clarity and what we do want is stability
to be brought as quickly as possible. That's the thing I believe
helps not only Aston Martin but all of the car industry," CFO
Mark Wilson told Reuters.
The firm, which reported full-year results on Monday, also
said it expected 2016 sales to be broadly flat on the 3,615
models sold last year but that core earnings should rise by
around 20 percent thanks to its new sports car model.
