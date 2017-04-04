VIENNA, April 4 Some of the European Union's top net contributors want the bloc to make savings in response to Britain's secession rather than for Brussels to demand more funding from them, Austria's finance minister said in comments broadcast on Tuesday.

"Most of the finance ministers I have spoken to have no desire of any kind to fill this gap," Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told ORF radio, adding that Austria was in talks with countries including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

"Of course, they all take the view that there should first be (savings) measures on the EU level," he added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)