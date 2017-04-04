VIENNA, April 4 Some of the European Union's top
net contributors want the bloc to make savings in response to
Britain's secession rather than for Brussels to demand more
funding from them, Austria's finance minister said in comments
broadcast on Tuesday.
"Most of the finance ministers I have spoken to have no
desire of any kind to fill this gap," Austrian Finance Minister
Hans Joerg Schelling told ORF radio, adding that Austria was in
talks with countries including Germany, France, Italy and the
Netherlands.
"Of course, they all take the view that there should first
be (savings) measures on the EU level," he added.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)