By Edward Taylor and Costas Pitas
| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Jan 31 Germany's auto industry
is losing hope that trade tariffs with Britain can be avoided,
several executives have told Reuters, despite warnings from
British Prime Minister Theresa May that an overly tough stance
on post-Brexit commerce would seriously harm the country's EU
partners.
"Merkel may force us to walk away from UK profits for the
sake of preventing further EU fragmentation," said a senior
executive at a German luxury carmaker.
The executive, who asked not to be identified because of the
subject's sensitivity, said Brexit looks increasingly likely to
be "a disaster" for trade and for German manufacturers.
BMW, along with the Germany-based European arms of
GM and Ford, which all have UK plants, know trade
barriers would bring large, currently incalculable costs.
Under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, British exports
of complete vehicles could be subject to tariffs of up to 10
percent.
Ford, Britain's biggest engine maker, warned of 2.7 percent
duties on engines ahead of last June's Brexit referendum.
Duties on components such as gear boxes and brakes shipped
from Britain would likely vary around the 3.7 percent average
currently levied by the EU on similar imports from third
countries, according to the WTO, unless a preferential deal is
struck.
May recently vowed to take Britain out of the EU single
market that allows tariff-free trade in order to gain more
control over immigration.
At the same time May argued for the "greatest possible"
market access. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded
that London should not get an attractive Brexit deal that might
encourage other departures.
GERMANS WORST HIT
Much is at stake for carmakers in general, and the Germans
in particular. About every other car built in Britain is
destined for another EU market. German-owned brands claim more
than one-third of UK car sales.
Think tank Civitas estimates that if Britain leaves the EU
without a trade deal, German automotive exporters would pay 1.8
billion pounds ($2.3 billion) in tariffs, nearly half the total
3.9 billion pounds faced by EU-based firms.
UK-built vehicles and parts, on the other hand, would be hit
by tariffs of around 1.3 billion pounds, according to the group.
But German car bosses are unwilling to undermine Merkel's
position. Merkel recently reiterated that EU governments would
not negotiate Brexit terms until London had triggered the
irreversible "article 50" leaving process, before adding
pointedly that business leaders should show similar restraint.
That sentiment was quickly echoed by Matthias Wissmann, head
of Germany's influential auto industry lobby, the VDA.
"Everything must be done to allow the unfettered flow of
goods and services," he told reporters. "But there is one clear
priority: we must stand together among the 27 EU member states."
Wissmann's counterpart at Britain's SMMT car industry group
also warned UK lawmakers that BMW, Daimler and VW
may not push too hard for free trade.
German carmakers see "Europe as more important than the UK
market", SMMT chief Mike Hawes told a parliamentary committee in
January. "They will align with what is best for Germany."
BMW employs in the region of 8,000 workers in Britain,
including at its plants which export roughly 2.4 billion pounds
of vehicles and engines, most notably a large majority of the
Mini and Rolls-Royce cars assembled there.
Ford, which has warned against tariffs, builds engines in
Dagenham and Bridgend for vehicles assembled in mainland Europe.
GM builds Opel/Vauxhall Astras on Britain's west coast and
expects Brexit to have wiped $400 million from 2016 earnings.
"We are worried," said a director at the German unit of a
major global carmaker. "I don't expect there will be special
deals for any industry."
TARIFFS UPON TARIFFS
Trade duties on components, which can cross the Channel
several times before a vehicle is assembled, would require
costly supply-chain upheaval to avoid a compounding of duties.
Raw castings from mainland Europe are machined into engine
blocks at BMW's Hams Hall plant near Birmingham. Many are then
shipped to Germany and fitted into cars destined for the UK.
In all, UK car plants purchase 59 percent of their
components overseas, and two-thirds of those from the EU, the
SMMT says. Even where cross-Channel supply chains stayed viable,
border formalities would hurt delivery timings, raising
warehousing costs and ultimately consumer prices.
Locally made components would become more attractive for
British-built cars, but the UK assembly plants could find it
harder to win new vehicle programmes in the first place.
Investing in an assembly line for the British market alone -
rather than export - becomes viable only above an annual output
of about 150,000 vehicles, industry experts explain.
For many models, Exane BNP analyst Dominic O'Brien said,
"the UK market is not necessarily big enough to sustain its own
dedicated plant." Again, consumer choice and prices suffer.
Some German carmakers have been more vocal in urging Britain
to give ground, stressing attachment to their EU workers'
freedom of movement.
"Not only free trade but also cross-border employment
opportunities ... are of proven benefit to business," BMW said.
Still, huge unknowns remain, including French and German
elections this year that could change the direction of Brexit.
Already there are some signs of dissent within the governing
coalition between Merkel's conservative CDU and its Social
Democrat SPD junior partner.
Brexit should be used to spur EU reform, not deter would-be
leavers, SPD Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said last week.
"We should not purely focus on Brexit as a threat," he said.
"Should we reach a good result in negotiations with the UK, it
could serve as an example for a Europe of different speeds."
($1 = 0.8011 pounds)
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer in Berlin and Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; editing by
Janet McBride)