LONDON British car industry body the SMMT warned on Tuesday that the country should remain in a reformed European Union and said it would make its sure its views are heard ahead of an in/out referendum on membership.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties ahead of a vote by the end of 2017, favours staying in a reformed EU but has said he rules nothing out if he cannot get the changes he wants.

All major British car brands, including Jaguar Land Rover (TAMO.NS), Mini (BMWG.DE) and Bentley (VOWG_p.DE), are foreign-owned with their parent companies enjoying the benefits of tariff-free trade within the 28-member bloc.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders commissioned a report last year before it was certain a referendum would take place which showed that 92 percent of members believed their business was better off in a reformed EU.

"Reform is needed, particularly when it comes to better regulation that supports global competitiveness. But we must have a seat at the table to ensure this happens," SMMT President Gareth Jones will say in a speech according to pre-released quotes.

"Be assured, SMMT will make sure the view of the automotive industry is heard."

Jones will also advise the government, which is due to outline a spending review on Wednesday including where cuts will fall in a bid to close Britain's budget deficit, to maintain investment support for business.

