LONDON Nov 24 British car industry body the
SMMT warned on Tuesday that the country should remain in a
reformed European Union and said it would make its sure its
views are heard ahead of an in/out referendum on membership.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who has promised to
renegotiate Britain's EU ties ahead of a vote by the end of
2017, favours staying in a reformed EU but has said he rules
nothing out if he cannot get the changes he wants.
All major British car brands, including Jaguar Land Rover
, Mini and Bentley, are
foreign-owned with their parent companies enjoying the benefits
of tariff-free trade within the 28-member bloc.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders commissioned
a report last year before it was certain a referendum would take
place which showed that 92 percent of members believed their
business was better off in a reformed EU.
"Reform is needed, particularly when it comes to better
regulation that supports global competitiveness. But we must
have a seat at the table to ensure this happens," SMMT President
Gareth Jones will say in a speech according to pre-released
quotes.
"Be assured, SMMT will make sure the view of the automotive
industry is heard."
Jones will also advise the government, which is due to
outline a spending review on Wednesday including where cuts will
fall in a bid to close Britain's budget deficit, to maintain
investment support for business.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)