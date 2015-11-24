LONDON Nov 24 British car industry body the SMMT warned on Tuesday that the country should remain in a reformed European Union and said it would make its sure its views are heard ahead of an in/out referendum on membership.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties ahead of a vote by the end of 2017, favours staying in a reformed EU but has said he rules nothing out if he cannot get the changes he wants.

All major British car brands, including Jaguar Land Rover , Mini and Bentley, are foreign-owned with their parent companies enjoying the benefits of tariff-free trade within the 28-member bloc.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders commissioned a report last year before it was certain a referendum would take place which showed that 92 percent of members believed their business was better off in a reformed EU.

"Reform is needed, particularly when it comes to better regulation that supports global competitiveness. But we must have a seat at the table to ensure this happens," SMMT President Gareth Jones will say in a speech according to pre-released quotes.

"Be assured, SMMT will make sure the view of the automotive industry is heard."

Jones will also advise the government, which is due to outline a spending review on Wednesday including where cuts will fall in a bid to close Britain's budget deficit, to maintain investment support for business. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)