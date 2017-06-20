LONDON, June 20 Britain's car industry said it
does not believe the UK will be able to strike a full and
comprehensive Brexit deal with the European Union during the
course of two-year talks and must secure interim arrangements to
help safeguard the sector.
"Our biggest fear is that, in two years' time, we fall of a
cliff edge - no deal, outside the single market and customs
union and trading on inferior WTO (World Trade Organisation)
terms," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.
"We need government to seek an interim arrangement."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)