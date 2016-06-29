LONDON, June 29 Car sales in Europe's second-largest market, Britain, will not be affected in the short term by a British vote to leave the European Union, the secretary general of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association ACEA said on Wednesday.

"I do not really expect for the time being any impact from Brexit on sales," Erik Jonnaert said at an automotive conference in London.

"I don't expect any impact on sales coming from the UK or sales from UK-based brands or manufacturers." (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)