LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's car industry body said
on Friday that current uncertainty over Brexit was not
conductive to attracting investment and that the government must
maintain the competitiveness of the sector.
Nissan said it could scrap a potential new
investment in the country's biggest car plant unless Britain
pledged compensation for any tax barriers resulting from its
decision to leave the European Union.
When asked about Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's remarks, the head
of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said:
"The current uncertainty is not conducive to attracting
manufacturing investment to the UK."
"The government must do all it can to maintain the
competitiveness of the UK automotive sector, which has been
hugely successful in boosting exports, creating jobs and
generating economic growth in recent years," SMMT CEO Mike Hawes
said.
