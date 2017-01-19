LONDON Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key
part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the
best possible EU market access for all of the country's
important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said
on Thursday.
The chairman of Japanese carmaker Toyota told the
Financial Times on Wednesday: "We have seen the direction of the
prime minister of the UK, (so) we are now going to consider,
together with the suppliers, how our company can survive."
Asked for a response to the comments, May's spokesman said:
"The automotive industry and the finance sector ... are key
areas for us and we will be, as we go into the negotiating
period, looking at how we can ensure the best possible access to
the European market for our key sectors."
(Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing
by Guy Faulconbridge)