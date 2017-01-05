LONDON Jan 5 British new car registrations hit
a record 2.69 million units in 2016 despite concerns from some
analysts that June's Brexit vote would dent sales but demand
will fall by around 5 percent this year, a car industry body
said on Thursday.
Full-year sales rose 2.3 percent in 2016 but year-on-year
registrations fell in December by 1.1 percent, only the third
annual drop in nearly five years, the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders said.
Demand from individual consumers has fallen in every month
since April with overall growth supported by strong rises in
business demand.
However, in December fleet demand fell for the first time in
nearly a year, suggesting that it will be difficult to match
last year's performance in 2017.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)