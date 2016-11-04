LONDON Nov 4 British new car registrations rose by 1.4 percent last month, a car industry body said on Friday, but an increase in businesses buying fleet cars offset a slump in demand among individual consumers for the seventh month in a row.

Sales rose to 180,168 units in October, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said, driven by strong demand from firms.

However many of the registrations logged for companies since the June 23 referendum will have resulted from purchasing decisions made beforehand.

Sales to individual buyers have fallen in every month since April, suggesting that the uncertainty created by the vote and the decision to leave the European Union may have hit sentiment among consumers. In October sales were down 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas)