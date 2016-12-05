LONDON Dec 5 British new car registrations rose
by 2.9 percent year-on-year in November, an industry body said
on Monday, putting the sector on course for record sales in
2016, although demand from retail customers fell for the eighth
month in a row.
Strong demand from businesses for fleet vehicles compensated
for a fall from individual buyers, lifting overall sales to
184,101 vehicles last month, according to the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders.
It is the first time the industry has sold more than 2.5
million vehicles in the first eleven months of the year, putting
it on course to beat the 2.63 million sold last year, despite
uncertainty created by Brexit.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman)