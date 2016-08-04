LONDON Aug 4 British new car registrations fell
marginally in July, the first time sales have fallen two months
in a row for four and a half years, preliminary industry data
covering the first full month since the Brexit vote showed on
Thursday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will publish
full data at 0800 GMT but it said there appeared to have been a
less than 1 percent year-on-year decline in July.
Registrations grew for 43 consecutive months from March 2012
but the run ended in October last year when demand fell in the
wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
Sales picked up afterwards but fell again in June when
Britons voted to leave the European Union, the first decline
this year.
Car deliveries typically occur several weeks after purchase
decisions so there is normally a lag in recording any changes in
demand, but dealers and manufacturers tend to push hard at the
end of each month to boost figures, meaning Brexit could have
hit demand.
