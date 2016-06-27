TOKYO, June 27 The yen's surge after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union is set to depress operating
profit at Japan's automakers this year, analysts said,
exacerbating a slump in earnings already anticipated for the
current year.
While executives at Asian automakers with factories in
Britain have told Reuters they may slow investment in Britain or
even freeze plans following the EU membership vote, analysts
said the yen's appreciation would have a bigger immediate impact
on the industry.
Analysts at JPMorgan anticipate an average foreign exchange
impact of around 17 percent on Japanese automakers' operating
profit if the yen stays around 100 yen per U.S. dollar and 110
yen per euro this year. Credit Suisse analysts see each 1
percent yen rise pulling down operating profit by an average of
2.5 percent.
Even before the so-called Brexit vote, Japanese automakers
were bracing for a big hit from a stronger yen just as they need
to invest in a range of next-generation technology, such as
cleaner fuel and driver-less cars.
The Japanese currency traded around 101.60 per U.S. dollar
and 112.20 per euro on Monday, pushed up after
investors rushed into the "safe-haven" yen following Friday's
vote. This left the yen trading higher than automakers' annual
assumption rates of around 105 yen and 120 yen, respectively.
"Among the (automakers) in particular, the impact is huge on
Mitsubishi Motors and Mazda, which have high exposure to the UK
and the rest of the European market, and are heavily affected by
European currencies," JPMorgan autos analyst Akira Kishimoto
said in a note.
Other analysts expected Mazda Motor Corp may be the
hardest hit, given that Europe accounts for as much as 17
percent of total global sales at the automaker, higher than many
of its peers as the automaker has focused on growing its
presence in developed markets over Asian ones.
Mazda is budgeting for a rate of 110 yen to the dollar and
125 yen to the euro for the year to March 2017, which will
result in an 81.0 billion yen ($794.82 million) hit to its
operating profit.
For Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Europe is the
second-biggest market after Asia, comprising nearly 20 percent
of total global sales.
Analysts said Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co
Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd have manufacturing
operations in Britain but were better placed than others to
weather currency fluctuation because their production was
diversified across regions.
"(Toyota, Nissan and Honda) all have exposure to the
plummeting British pound, but their operating profit is less
forex-sensitive than Mitsubishi Motors' and Mazda's," Credit
Suisse analyst Masahiro Akita said in a research note.
($1 = 101.9100 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)