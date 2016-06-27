PRAGUE, June 27 Britain needs to decide who
represents it so that its EU exit talks can take shape, French
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday on his way to
Prague for post-Brexit vote solidarity talks with eastern
European member states.
In an interview with Reuters, Ayrault also said it was "not
automatic" that Britain could get Swiss-style access to the
European Union's single market without the free movement of
capital, labour, goods and services elements that go with it.
"Absolutely Britain needs to sort out the problem of who
represents it ... from there we can work on an agenda and a
calendar," Ayrault said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who led the campaign
to stay in the EU, has said he will resign. However, he has
refused to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, and
will stay on for three months while his ruling Conservative
Party elects a new leader.
On the subject of single market access that pro-Leave
British politician Boris Johnson has said Britain can have
without signing up to free movement elements, Ayrault said:
"There are countries with access to the market without free
movement. It's the case with Switzerland. It's not automatic.
There are a lot of subjects to discuss.... I think first we need
to find out exactly what the British want."
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing
