By Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry
| LONDON, June 9
LONDON, June 9 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BofA) has emailed its employees to encourage them to
register to vote in Britain's referendum on whether to stay in
the EU, sources at the bank told Reuters on Thursday.
Banks have grown increasingly jittery as the June 23 vote
approaches, with the polls too close to call. Some pollsters and
analysts expect a high turnout to favour an "In" vote.
The BofA memo was circulated on June 2, providing staff with
logistical information and website links on how and when to
vote, three sources said, adding that the email did not attempt
to advise employees on which way they should vote.
The sources noted that they had not received such emails
ahead of other votes, such as Britain's general election last
year, though one said that the exceptional circumstances
surrounding the Brexit referendum required more clarification
than usual.
BofA Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
The neutrality of the BofA email contrasts with a similar
memo sent by Citi on Wednesday, warning staff that a vote
to leave would be likely to result in the need to "rebalance"
its operations across the EU.
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon last week
said a Brexit could mean fewer UK jobs at the bank.
BofA Merrill Lynch has also decided against donating to the
Remain campaign. Citi and JPMorgan have both donated six-figure
sums to the Remain campaign, as have fellow Wall Street banks
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by David
Goodman)