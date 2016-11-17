DUBLIN Nov 17 Bank of Ireland has seen a
surprisingly benign impact on its business customers from Brexit
but still believes it will be drag on the economy, the chief
executive of Ireland's largest bank by assets said on Thursday.
"I do think there will be a negative impact on our economy
from Brexit... However we have been surprised to slightly
positive about the lack of a real impact to date both in our
British business and Irish businesses," Richie Boucher told a
parliamentary committee.
"In talking to our business customers in particular, a lot
of them have been through heavy, heavy cost reductions (during
the financial crisis) and their businesses are much more
efficient. Their risk of default has increased but it is
relatively low. The impact has been surprisingly benign."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)