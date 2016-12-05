LONDON Dec 5 Britain's government is listening
closely to the financial services sector's Brexit concerns,
finance minister Philip Hammond and the minister in charge of
the process for the country's exit from the European Union,
David Davis, said.
"We want the best deal for trade in UK goods and services,
including our world-leading financial services industry,"
Hammond and Davis said in a joint statement after meeting
finance executives on Monday.
"That is why these meetings, where we listen closely to the
sector's views on the potential impact and opportunities offered
by us leaving the EU, are so important."
Among the attendees at Monday's meeting were top executives
from Lloyd's of London, Barclays, Santander, Goldman Sachs,
Blackrock, M&G Securities and the London Stock Exchange Group.
Banking representatives are urging Britain to negotiate a
staggered departure from the EU over several years or risk banks
leaving the country, sources familiar with the matter have said.
