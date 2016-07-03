* Challenger banks' shares down 37 pct
* A recession will squeeze lending
* Some CEOs see opportunities amid volatility
By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White
LONDON, July 3 Facing the prospect of their
first UK recession, Britain's small specialist lenders could
struggle to cope with a downturn, especially in the small and
medium-sized business sector that is their lifeblood.
The promises of the so-called challenger banks, many just a
few years old, to improve customer choice and challenge the
dominance of big High Street lenders are looking shaky after
Britain voted to leave the European Union, some investors and
analysts say.
Challenger banks' ability to take business from lenders HSBC
, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and
Royal Bank of Scotland relies on healthy bank funding
markets and a buoyant UK economy with rising demand for loans.
But as economists slash UK growth forecasts and borrowers
and home buyers run for cover, those three factors could be
under threat.
The UK could go into recession in the coming year, according
to economists and strategists polled by Reuters.
Britain last had a recession in 2008-2009, following the
financial crisis.
"The outlook for the important small-to-medium enterprise
sector looks likely to be hardest hit and a credit cycle
inevitable. We think it's logical that banks have sold off so
dramatically," Matthew Beesley, head of global equities at
Henderson Global Investors told Reuters.
Marcus Stuttard, head of the London Stock Exchange's AIM
board which provides funding for small businesses, told a
government committee it was likely "companies will delay making
investing decisions and therefore requesting finance" until
Britain's economic future looked more secure.
Financial sector shares fell sharply after the referendum
result last Friday. Among challenger banks, shares of Aldermore
, OneSavings Bank, Shawbrook and Virgin
Money have fallen an average 37 percent. Britain's four
largest banks fell an average of 21 percent in the same period.
The stock price falls of larger rivals, with millions of
customers and more dependable revenues from Britain and
elsewhere, also offer investors opportunities to buy blue chip
stock at rock bottom valuations, detracting from the upstart
banks.
"The scale of the share price movements in smaller banks
looks alarming, they look like what you associate with liquidity
crises or capital shortfalls yet those two concerns are not
present," said Ian Gordon, an analyst at Investec.
Analysts say banks now are much better capitalised than they
were before the 2008 financial crisis, meaning the focus is more
on the implications of a Brexit for the UK economy.
CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES
Some smaller lenders acknowledge the challenges arising from
Britain leaving the EU, but also put a brave face on their
prospects, seeing opportunities at home.
"The challenger banks are almost exclusively UK only and are
therefore insulated from the distractions that will inflict
those operating cross border," Secure Trust Bank Chief
Executive Paul Lynam said.
"Some banks may temper their lending appetite whilst they
wait for clarity to emerge but in the long run Brexit presents
more opportunity than threats to the smaller banks," he said.
Rishi Khosla, chief executive of OakNorth Bank, a specialist
in loans of between 1 million pounds and 15 million pounds
($1.3-$19.9 million), said two lending opportunities from rivals
had come his way since Friday after nervous blue-chip peers
pulled out of the deals.
The unlisted bank, which began taking deposits in September
and has 160 million pounds in loans, has also seen deposits rise
by 20 percent in the days following the vote as savers spread
their money around more banks for safety, Khosla said.
Virgin Money, one of the largest and most diversified of the
challengers, said it felt well placed to manage the uncertainty,
pointing to its low-risk lending approach.
The Newcastle-based bank, which provides mortgages, credit
cards, current accounts, currency services and pensions to over
3 million customers, said it was "business as usual" last
Friday. Its shares have fallen 29 percent since last Thursday's
referendum.
The finance ministry's recent introduction of an 8 percent
surcharge on bank profits over 25 million pounds is also likely
to compound the outlook for challengers.
The surcharge, which replaced a 0.21 percent levy on bank
balance sheets deemed to present material risk to economic
stability, could make it harder for small banks to reward
investors, attract talent and recycle capital into new lending.
"After Brexit, a UK recession is guaranteed but a bad loan
won't materialise for around 18 months," Xavier VanHove,
portfolio manager at THS Partners said. "For me, challenger
banks are no-go areas because I really don't know how bad things
could turn."
($1 = 0.7534 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)