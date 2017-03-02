FRANKFURT, March 2 Banks based in Britain
seeking to do business in the European Union after Brexit will
need to obtain local banking licences and establish actual
operations on the continent, European Central Bank supervisor
Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday.
"I do not see the ECB issuing banking licences to empty
shell companies," Lautenschlaeger, who sits on the ECB's
executive board, said in London.
"Our objective is to make the banking system safe and sound.
I therefore expect banks which are seeking a licence in the euro
area to meet our standards. There will be no race to the bottom
in banking supervision," she said.
Weighing in on the contentious issue of keeping euro
derivatives clearing in the Britain, Lautenschlaeger said ECB
consent would depend on whether the new framework would offer an
unchanged level of involvement for the bank and whether the
framework is strong enough to ensure financial stability in the
euro zone.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)