* Biggest trade body highlights tough referendum rules
* Research, conferences, websites mentioning vote under
scrutiny
* Banks take legal advice on how to protect staff and avoid
fines
By Andrew MacAskill and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, April 5 Banks could fall silent on the
question of Britain's continued membership of the European Union
this month, or run the risk of fines and even jail time for
staff who breach campaign rules for a June 23 referendum.
Britain's electoral law places strict limits on political
communication during official campaign periods, which in the
case of the referendum on whether to remain in the European
Union starts 10 weeks before the vote, on April 15.
The law bars all companies from spending more than 10,000
pounds (about $14,000) on influencing the outcome during the
campaign, unless they formally register as campaigners, in which
case they can spend up to 700,000.
Only 13 companies have registered so far, and none of the
major banks is among them, although many say leaving the EU
would hurt their businesses and have spoken out vocally in
favour of staying in before the official campaign starts.
Large investment firms such as Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan have made donations to fund the "In" campaign,
Reuters has reported. They are now planning a much more
conservative strategy, people familiar with their plans
said.
Banks are used to wording their communications carefully in
Britain during elections to avoid unintended partisanship. But
the referendum requires more care than usual, said Charles
Brasted, partner at law firm Hogan Lovells and specialist in
British and EU public law.
"If you're not a campaigner in the normal sense of that word,
the risk is you accidentally fall within the definition by
virtue of what you're doing, even if you didn't intend to
campaign for one side or another," Brasted told Reuters.
"Businesses are concerned to get it right as this is, in
many ways, a bigger question than a General Election where you
can change your mind in a few years. There is a higher than
usual degree of focus to make sure they're following the rules."
The "Out" campaign is expected to be watching.
"There are clear rules on whether companies and people with
money can spend that on the elections and they have to abide by
the rules," former Conservative minister and longstanding
Eurosceptic John Redwood told Reuters. "The electoral law is
very clear and it is laid down for very good reasons."
The British Bankers Association, the main trade body for the
industry, has contacted members to highlight the laws governing
how institutions should communicate publicly during the campaign
period, according to a copy of an email seen by Reuters.
Any research, roundtables, conferences, dinners, debates or
polling about the referendum or any information related to the
vote published on company websites, blogs or social media could
breach electoral rules, the BBA said.
"The activities that amount to campaigning are very broad,"
the confidential email dated at the end of February said. The
BBA declined to make further comment.
CHILLING EFFECT
Reuters spoke to 10 leading banks based in Britain who said
they had taken legal advice on the rules. Some are issuing
advice to staff.
Bank of America has issued guidance to senior staff "to help
employees and the company ensure compliance with relevant legal
requirements during the referendum period," a spokeswoman said,
without disclosing details.
The remaining nine banks declined to comment on the record.
While bankers were reluctant to discuss their legal advice
publicly, some said privately that they did not believe the
rules would stop them from providing clients with regular
economic research, but might require them to tone down rhetoric.
"There is going to be a chilling effect," said one employee
of a UK-based bank, who asked not be identified while discussing
legal advice. "There will be lots of organisations that think it
is better to be cautious on this sort of stuff."
"It's difficult to interpret," said another employee at an
overseas bank with offices in Britain. "This is different to
elections. It's a lot more partisan and both sides are looking
to exploit chinks in the other's armour."
Several bankers expected far more scrutiny on the issue than
during Britain's last referendum, when Scotland voted against
independence in 2014, because the largely pro-EU banking sector
has more at stake this time, and the "Out" campaign will be
watching more closely.
In theory, breaking election rules could result in hefty
cash penalties or up to a year in prison for errant employees.
Banks have been hit by massive legal costs and penalties after a
number of scandals since the 2008 financial crisis, and are keen
to avoid more trouble.
Another lawyer, who declined to be identified citing client
confidentiality, said he had warned clients that the cost of
writing and publishing research notes that refer to the impact
of Brexit could be judged as referendum expenses against the
10,000 pound limit.
Publishing research that was sent out unsolicited, as
opposed to requested by clients, would be more at risk, he said.
Briefing clients privately should not be a problem, nor would
communications sent to clients abroad who cannot vote.
Among major law firms providing big banks with guidance are
Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance. Both declined to comment,
citing client confidentiality.
The Electoral Commission said it plans to issue further
guidance on what activities will be allowed before the formal
election period begins.
($1 = 0.7055 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Sinead Cruise
and Peter Graff)