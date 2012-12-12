* Lawmakers back banking union but UK safeguards needed
* Lawmakers want European Banking Authority reinforced
* UK Treasury says banking union must respect single market
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 12 A banking union will help the
euro zone resolve its debt crisis but Britain must obtain
safeguards to avoid its banks being damaged by a too-powerful
European Central Bank, a UK lawmakers report said.
Like the government, the report by the European Union
Committee of the House of Lords, Britain's senior legislative
chamber, backs a euro zone banking union in principle to help
stabilise the sector, but it stressed the need to get key
details right.
Finance ministers from all 27 EU states will try to thrash
out a deal on the banking union on Wednesday for EU leaders to
endorse at a summit on Thursday and Friday.
Lyndon Harrison, chairman of the House of Lords committee,
accused the government of "sleepwalking" into negotiations
which, if badly handled, would create a banking union that
marginalised Britain's financial services industry.
"I think the UK government has to wake up and go into battle
for Britain and for the City of London," Harrison told Reuters.
His committee's cross-party report, into the EU's plans to
make the European Central Bank (ECB) supervisor for the currency
area's 6,000 lenders from 2014, said the banking union
threatened to fragment the wider EU single market and a powerful
ECB must be made more accountable.
Echoing concerns from other non-euro zone countries such as
Sweden, it said the rights of "out" states must be safeguarded.
ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE
The Treasury said Britain had been clear from the outset
that a banking union must preserve the single market for the
whole of the EU.
"Britain has consistently argued that a banking union is an
essential part of a stable single currency, and ... the ECB is
the right organisation to take on the central supervisory role
for euro-area banks," a Treasury spokesman said.
Harrison said that with the 17 euro zone countries set to
join the banking union, a majority of EU states, Britain's room
for manoeuvre was, to some extent, limited. And he questioned
wh e ther Cameron could wield a veto if Britain did not secure
adequate safeguards.
"We strongly support the principle of what's being proposed.
I do not think a veto by David Cameron is going to help. In many
ways it may take us further down the road of alienation."
The report outlines steps the government could take to
safeguard London as Europe's biggest financial centre, some of
which were already being lobbied for by Britain and its allies.
The committee said the European Banking Authority, which
fleshes out rules for all the 27 member countries, must be
buttressed to defend the single market.
"It is important to maintain the distinction between the
EBA's role in setting rules across the EU and the ECB's role in
supervising their operation within the single supervisory
mechanism," the report said.