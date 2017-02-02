(Repeats story unchanged)
By Anjuli Davies, Andrew MacAskill and John O'Donnell
LONDON/FRANKFURT Feb 1 Regulators in European
countries competing for post-Brexit banking business are
offering London-based banks a range of short-term workarounds to
help them relocate, bankers, regulators and lawyers say.
Global banks have warned they might have to move their
European bases from Britain if its departure from the European
Union means they lose "passporting" rights to operate across the
bloc under the supervision of just one member state's
regulator.
Brexit negotiations have yet to start and will take years
but big centres like Frankfurt and Paris, as well as smaller
ones like Dublin, Amsterdam and Luxembourg, are encouraging
banks, insurers and fund managers to consider moving to them.
Financial watchdogs have told banks they will need to create
more than so-called brass plate operations; they will have to
have a certain amount of capital, senior staff on the ground and
approved risk models to get a licence to operate across the EU.
They are looking at ways to make the transition easier,
however by allowing institutions which typically have very
complex operations to move fewer jobs and assets over from
Britain in the near term.
Proposals outlined to Reuters by people involved in talks
between regulators and banks include 'back-to-back' trades,
where a deal done on the continent could be processed in London,
and licensing certain activities more quickly than usual.
"Various jurisdictions are going to try to make it as
attractive as possible to set up there," said Mark Compton, a
financial services lawyer at Mayer Brown in London.
"They will try to be as flexible and accommodating where
they can. But it will vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction,
the appetite of the regulator and the constraints put on them by
central authorities."
DISCRETION
While the European Central Bank is chiefly responsible for
supervising big banks in the euro zone, national authorities
such as Bafin do much of the day-to-day supervision, especially
of smaller lenders.
The ECB must first grant the license for, say, a
London-based bank that wants to move operations to Frankfurt.
Bafin could afterwards show some flexibility in its supervision,
so long as this is in line with European rules.
German regulator Bafin met about 50 envoys from roughly 25
foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business
to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European
Union. Many asked how large a German operation should be to win
the regulator's blessing.
Bafin's Peter Lutz, who met the banks, said after the
gathering that it would take into account that a bank was
gradually building up its business, as long as the plan was to
eventually establish a substantial operation.
Bafin could adjust its demands, for example, as to how many
people must be based in, say, Frankfurt or how much capital is
needed - at the outset.
"We are talking about big internationally active banks," he
told reporters, adding that he was open to arrangements during a
gradual transition from London to Germany. "Naturally, we can
talk about transitional arrangements."
One official said one such possibility is the limited and
temporary use of so-called 'back-to-back' arrangements, where a
bank in Germany gives, say, a loan on the continent but
processes it through its London head office.
"Part of the new strategy (of Bafin) is to show banks that
the regulator is open to speak and discuss new policy tools for
foreign banks," the official familiar with the matter told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"The overall question with regulators is how far can
services be outsourced to London initially."
This could help banks in London stagger the migration of
staff and systems.
INTERIM FIX
French regulators have also spoken to banks about
simplifying and accelerating the licensing process for financial
institutions considering moving operations due to Brexit.
"Banks are doing contingency planning, which means that in a
very short period of time they will need to transfer some quite
significant operational and IT teams," a source at a French
financial regulator said.
"It is logical that it will happen in a progressive way and
that technical constraints are taken into account (by a
regulator)."
Irish regulators, too, are considering the practical and
logistical constraints firms face in having to do a number of
things in a relatively short time frame, Gerry Cross, Director
of Policy and Risk at Ireland's Central Bank said last week.
"We are open to thinking constructively about how this
practical sequencing challenge might be addressed, how things
might be arranged so that the various objectives can be met,
without of course undermining our commitment to our
responsibilities," Cross said.
European regulators need to clarify which transitional
arrangements will be approved and offer flexibility on an
'interim fix' at the onset of the Brexit process or risk
disruption to financial markets, the Association for Financial
Markets in Europe (AFME) industry body said in report this week.
"Some banks are also considering migration to a short-term
or transitional way of operating in order to be ready for
Brexit," the report, which analysed the Brexit planning measures
of 15 banks of varying sizes and from different home regions.
"Their plans are therefore dependent upon regulatory
approvals for transitional operating arrangements."
Investment banks with large sales and trading operations,
which buy and sell foreign exchange, debt, equities and other
financial instruments for clients across Europe, require
specialised talent and regulators who are familiar with
sometimes esoteric financial instruments.
Approving for example, complex internal risk models used by
banks to calculate risk on their balance sheets, requires
expertise and can have an impact on how much capital needs to be
held to back risky assets.
This is another area regulators could initially be flexible
on, lawyers say, given that some regulators need to build up
their own expertise on the issue.
If these workarounds are approved, it would mean more
banking staff and assets would stay in Britain for the
short-term and UK regulators, used to supervising complex
investment banks, would continue to have an influential role
over the EU's financial markets.
The banks are making the most of the competition.
"Lots of member states are very keen to have financial
firms," said one banking source speaking on condition of
anonymity as discussions are private.
"We are doing a lot of work with different regulators on
accepting various solutions and interim arrangements. Regulators
are having to be a little imaginative."
For now, regulators say they will require senior risk
managers in situ as well as some infrastructure, but staffing
could be built up over time whilst banks scout for offices and
local staff.
"There is the expectation by regulators of substance on the
ground," said one legal source. "The million dollar question is
how much substance does there need to be."
