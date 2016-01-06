* HSBC, Barclays say EU has been crucial to London success
* HSBC could realign some ops to continent after a Brexit
* Bankers see limited room for UK rule changes outside EU
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 6 Britain's financial sector has
thrived in the European Union and quitting the 28-country bloc
could limit access to a huge market and trigger an "investment
pause" due to inevitable disruptions, senior bankers told
lawmakers on Wednesday.
Britain is expected to hold a referendum on EU membership
later this year.
Prime Minister David Cameron wants to keep Britain in the
bloc if he can persuade other EU leaders to agree to his demands
for reform before the vote, though he has cautioned he could
campaign to leave if he doesn't get a deal.
Eurosceptic lawmakers have criticised Brussels for piling
new rules on banks in Britain at the risk of making the sector
less competitive globally.
Officials from two UK banks, HSBC and Barclays
, said access to the EU's single market and its common
rules was "crucial" and a key factor in London's success as
Europe's biggest financial centre.
"Harmonisation does make it easier for us," James Chew,
HSBC's head of regulatory policy, told parliament's Treasury
Select Committee.
London's financial strength outside the EU would hinge on
whether there was a "soft" or "hard" exit, meaning how
accommodative terms of business would be with Europe, Chew said.
"We know that under any circumstances it's going to be a
very big disruption," Chew said. "There will undoubtedly be some
sort of investment pause."
HSBC could be forced to "realign" some operations on the
continent if access to the single market was restricted
following a British exit, Chew said.
It would take time for the economic consequences of a
"Brexit" vote to sink in, such as whether China would focus on
developing relations with the EU, rather than with Britain, he
added.
Mark Astaire, vice chair of Barclays' investment banking
unit, said that while London had thrived within the EU and the
single market was crucial, the capital would remain Europe's
biggest financial centre in 10 years' time even if Britain left
the bloc.
But Barclays' business customers say it makes sense to stay
in the EU from an economic point of view, and an exit would be
an expensive exercise for the bank and risks Britain being
sidelined when it comes to shaping financial rules, he added.
HSBC and Barclays have begun Brexit contingency planning but
Astaire and Chew were unable to give a figure for the costs of
exit. The government should set out the terms of any exit ahead
of the vote to help banks prepare, they said.
Some lawmakers argued Britain could create a more
competitive financial services sector by setting its own
financial rules outside the EU. HSBC is reviewing whether to
keep its head office in London or move to Asia or elsewhere,
partly to escape heavy regulation.
Chew said most EU rules were based on globally-agreed
principles, and Britain had introduced tougher versions in some
cases.
The EU has imposed conditions on non-EU countries that want
to do business in the single market, such as having equally
strict regulation of their own.
Astaire said the ability of a Britain outside the EU to make
radical changes to its financial rules would be quite limited.
"It would not be easy to go very far," agreed Chew.
(Editing by Mark Potter)