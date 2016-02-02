LONDON Feb 2 British financial regulators could
have more leeway to impose higher capital requirements on the
country's banks under proposals to keep Britain in the European
Union.
European Council President Donald Tusk presented several
proposals on Tuesday ahead of a referendum in Britain on its
membership of the EU.
One of the proposals addresses the politically sensitive
issue of financial rule making and regulation.
London is by far the EU's biggest financial centre, and
Britain's biggest generator of tax revenues, but the 19
countries using the euro have an inbuilt collective majority of
votes when it comes to passing EU laws.
The euro zone countries have a banking union with the
European Central Bank supervising their biggest lenders,
creating a powerful rival to the Bank of England.
Tusk's proposal says that substantive EU law, including
capital requirements for banks and other rules for ensuring
financial stability "may need to be conceived in a more uniform
manner" for application by the ECB than by regulators outside
the banking union.
"To this end, different sets of Union rules may have to be
adopted in secondary law, thus contributing to financial
stability," the proposal says.
British regulators are concerned that European "maximum
harmonisation" rules, which impose a level playing field, make
it harder for them to demand tougher capital requirements.
"This seems to give the UK the right to have tougher rules
as it would be an extraordinary breach of the single market to
have lower standards," said Graham Bishop, a former banker who
advises EU institutions on financial rule making.
Having two sets of rules could, however, undermine EU
efforts to create a "single rulebook" for its capital markets.
Under the new proposals, the UK could "gold-plate" its
capital adequacy standards by adopting higher capital
requirements for UK banks, Bishop said.
Britain has long argued it should have this power to ensure
financial stability, given that its banking sector is several
times the size of its economy, Bishop said.
Tusk's proposal also formally prohibits discrimination
against firms based on currency.
It follows the attempt by the ECB to require clearing houses
handling large volumes of euro denominated securities, such as
London based LCH.Clearnet, to be based in the euro zone.
The EU court upheld a UK challenge to the policy.
The proposal also supports the Bank of England when it comes
to dealing with collapsing lenders or introducing extra capital
requirements to cool credit supply, known as macro prudential
policy.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)