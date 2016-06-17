LONDON, June 17 Dutch bank ING and France's Societe Generale have sent letters to clients warning them of difficult trading conditions in financial markets and large gaps in pricing of assets around Britain's referendum next week on EU membership,

Such formal warnings have become commonplace since the shocking moves in the Swiss franc in January of last year, which led to conflicts between banks and their clients due to the absence of market prices for several minutes.

A spokesman for ING confirmed the bank had sent a communication to clients warning them of the likelihood of difficult trading circumstances around the vote on June 23.

A source who had seen the letter, declining to be named, said it urged clients to be patient as pricing circumstances would be difficult and warned that there could be gaps in pricing, especially if Britain votes to leave the bloc. ING declined to comment on the content of the letter.

SG's sales and trading arm has also sent a letter to clients warning them about volatility and gaps in liquidity, said a source with knowledge of the issue, declining to be named.

Reuters has not seen a copy of either letter.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, John Geddie and Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)