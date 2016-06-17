LONDON, June 17 Dutch bank ING and France's
Societe Generale have sent letters to clients warning them of
difficult trading conditions in financial markets and large gaps
in pricing of assets around Britain's referendum next week on EU
membership,
Such formal warnings have become commonplace since the
shocking moves in the Swiss franc in January of last year, which
led to conflicts between banks and their clients due to the
absence of market prices for several minutes.
A spokesman for ING confirmed the bank had sent a
communication to clients warning them of the likelihood of
difficult trading circumstances around the vote on June 23.
A source who had seen the letter, declining to be named,
said it urged clients to be patient as pricing circumstances
would be difficult and warned that there could be gaps in
pricing, especially if Britain votes to leave the bloc. ING
declined to comment on the content of the letter.
SG's sales and trading arm has also sent a letter to clients
warning them about volatility and gaps in liquidity, said a
source with knowledge of the issue, declining to be named.
Reuters has not seen a copy of either letter.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, John Geddie and Anirban Nag,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)