By Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 Shares in Britain's top banks
suffered further deep losses on Monday as fears about the
fallout from Brexit sparked a litany of earnings downgrades and
sell-offs by shell-shocked investors.
Shareholder anxiety about Britain's decision to quit the
European Union escalated despite calls for calm from British
finance minister George Osborne following a weekend of political
chaos in Britain and the euro zone.
Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland were among the hardest hit with falls
of 11 percent, 9 percent and 14 percent respectively in dramatic
early trading that sent the STOXX Europe 600 bank index
to its lowest since June 2012.
After lauding efforts by banks to cut costs, streamline
operations and beef up balance sheets in recent months, a string
of analysts said the likelihood of catatonic interest rates and
falling credit demand in the wake of Brexit had put earnings
prospects and dividend growth at risk.
"The market is justifiably concerned about the
sustainability of earnings in a macroeconomically uncertain
environment, and the ability to withdraw excess capital," RBC
Capital said, in a note that slashed its price targets for
British banks by 30 percent.
"UK rates markets are now pricing in a 25 basis point rate
cut and no rate increases again until 2019. It seems at least
that the uncertainty will lead to an economic slowdown," RBC
said.
European banks did not escape.
Barclays analysts downgraded earnings expectations for a
slew of continental lenders including Bankia, Banco
Populare, Intesa, UBI and Unicredit
, citing rising political risk and fading hopes for a
lower cost of equity.
"The risks of anti-EU contagion, coupled with a number of
binary events in the coming months - an Italian referendum in
October, U.S., French and German elections beyond this - suggest
it will be difficult for banks' costs of equity to fall anytime
soon," the Barclays note said.
A spokesman for Italy's Economy Ministry said on Monday the
government was looking at various options to try and prop up the
country's bank stocks.
FRAYED NERVES
After double-digit stock falls on Friday, investor nerves
were frayed further by the resignation of EU Commissioner
Jonathan Hill on Saturday, the man many hoped would renegotiate
'passporting' privileges that have turned British financial
services into the country's most lucrative exporters.
JPMorgan used its note to highlight the mounting
challenges faced by lenders with significant investment banking
operations, cutting 2018 earnings per share estimates for the
sector by 28 percent and rewriting recommendations for Morgan
Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank,
UBS and Credit Suisse.
"European investment banks are to be avoided considering our
inability to assess short-term counterparty, liquidity, and
market-gapping risk, but also structural uncertainty such as the
risk of losing EU passporting, which would lead to net
additional staff and costs for investment banks," JPMorgan said.
JPMorgan estimated average 13 percent earnings per share
cuts in both 2017 and 2018 for European banks, on the back of
lower loan growth and expected increases in both bank funding
costs and bad debt provisions.
The Wall Street heavyweight downgraded all domestic-focused
UK lenders to neutral and underweight positions but joined rival
analysts at Deutsche Bank in conferring preferred status on
Asia-focused Standard Chartered and Europe's largest
bank HSBC, describing both as defensive options.
Away from the stock markets, ballooning credit default swap
(CDS) prices offered further insight into wilting investor
confidence in the ability of European banks to ride out the
political and economic storm triggered by Brexit.
CDS, which reflect the market appetite for insuring exposure
to bank debt, showed the cost of insuring Barclays and RBS bonds
against default had risen by almost a third between Thursday and
Friday last week, according to June 24 data from Markit.
The Markit iTraxx Europe senior financials index soared to
128 points on June 24, up from 95 points a day earlier.
