* Barclays, Lloyds, RBS shares fall by 8-16 pct
* Barclays cuts earnings forecasts for slew of banks
* JP Morgan highlights challenges for investment banks
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, June 27 Shares in UK banks plunged on
Monday as fears over the fallout from Britain's decision to
leave the European Union sparked earnings downgrades and
sell-offs by shell-shocked investors.
Shareholder anxiety about "Brexit" escalated despite calls
for calm from British finance minister George Osborne following
a weekend of political chaos in Britain and the euro zone.
Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland (RBS) were among the hardest hit
stocks, with falls of 15 percent, 8 percent and 16 percent
respectively.
That helped push the STOXX Europe 600 bank index
down to 120.2 points, less than 40 points off its August 1992
record low.
Barclays shares are now down 42 percent year to date, while
RBS has shed 48 percent. The drop in state-controlled RBS has
lost the UK Treasury around 8 billion pounds ($10.6 billion) in
the last two market sessions.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, which reserves the
right to intervene in disorderly markets, had no comment on the
falls.
After lauding efforts by banks to cut costs and beef up
balance sheets in recent months, a string of analysts said the
likelihood of catatonic interest rates and falling credit demand
after Brexit had put earnings prospects and dividend growth at
risk.
"The market is justifiably concerned about the
sustainability of earnings in a macroeconomically uncertain
environment," RBC Capital said in a note that slashed its price
targets for British banks by 30 percent.
European banks did not escape.
Barclays analysts downgraded earnings expectations for a
slew of continental lenders including Bankia, Banco
Populare, Intesa, UBI and Unicredit
, citing rising political risks and fading hopes for a
lower cost of equity.
"The risks of anti-EU contagion, coupled with a number of
binary events in the coming months - an Italian referendum in
October, U.S., French and German elections beyond this - suggest
it will be difficult for banks' costs of equity to fall anytime
soon," the Barclays note said.
An Italian government source told Reuters the country was
looking at options to protect its banks from a destabilising
share sell-off.
FRAYED NERVES
After double-digit stock price falls on Friday, investor
nerves were frayed further by the resignation of EU Commissioner
Jonathan Hill on Saturday - the man many hoped would renegotiate
'passporting' privileges that have turned British financial
services into the country's most lucrative exports.
JPMorgan used its note to highlight the mounting
challenges faced by investment banks, cutting 2018 earnings per
share estimates for the sector by 28 percent and rewriting
recommendations for Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs,
Deutsche Bank, UBS and Credit Suisse
.
"European investment banks are to be avoided considering our
inability to assess short-term counterparty, liquidity, and
market-gapping risk, but also structural uncertainty such as the
risk of losing EU passporting, which would lead to net
additional staff and costs for investment banks," JPMorgan said.
JPMorgan estimated average 13 percent earnings per share
cuts in both 2017 and 2018 for European banks, on the back of
lower loan growth and expected increases in both bank funding
costs and bad debt provisions.
The Wall Street heavyweight downgraded all domestic-focused
UK lenders to neutral and underweight positions but joined rival
analysts at Deutsche Bank in conferring preferred status on
Asia-focused Standard Chartered and Europe's largest
bank HSBC.
HSBC shares were trading down 2.1 percent at 1314 GMT, while
Standard Chartered shares dropped 5.6 percent.
"Vindication of sorts is a good way to put it," said Hugh
Young, head of equities at Aberdeen Asset Management,
who has been forced to defend his firm's rationale for large
exposures to both banks since China's economy slowed last year.
Shares in Britain's so-called challenger banks also dived.
Virgin Money, Shawbrook and Aldermore Bank
lost between 26 and 16 percent.
Some investors said they felt the sell-off was overdone.
"Our exposure to financials is through commercial banks with
strong local presence with self-help programmes already in place
to reduce the impact of the rates environment," said Bibiana
Carretero, portfolio manager of the New Capital Dynamic European
Equity Fund at EFG Asset Management.
"We are not selling these positions - we are actually
focusing our efforts in quantifying the impact on earnings,
credit risks and sustainability of dividend and we see current
volatility more as an opportunity than as a threat."
Away from the stock markets, ballooning credit default swap
(CDS) prices also showed wilting investor confidence in European
banks' ability to ride out the fallout from Brexit.
CDS, which reflect the market appetite for insuring exposure
to bank debt, showed the cost of insuring Barclays and RBS bonds
against default rose almost a third between Thursday and Friday
last week, according to June 24 data from Markit.
The Markit iTraxx Europe senior financials index soared to
128 points on June 24, up from 95 points a day earlier.
($1 = 0.7577 pounds)
