CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
LONDON, June 27 Ratings agency Moody's will downgrade the credit rating outlook for major British banks to "negative" on Tuesday because of the fallout from the vote to leave the European Union, Sky News reported, citing sources.
A Sky News reporter said "a number of big UK lenders" had been told by Moody's that their credit rating outlook would shift to negative from stable or positive.
Fitch and Standard & Poor's cut Britain's sovereign credit ratings earlier on Monday, judging the vote to leave the EU will hurt the economy. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)
NEW YORK, May 16 A settlement between Arab Bank Plc and Americans who accused it of facilitating militant attacks in Israel is in jeopardy after U.S. judges said they may not have jurisdiction over an appeal that would determine how much the bank should pay.