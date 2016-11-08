(Adds financial lawyer reaction)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 8 Britain should spell out what
happens to financial rules as Brexit gets under way to help
regulators do their job and avoid a "mess" in markets, a top
watchdog said on Tuesday.
The comments from Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the
Financial Conduct Authority, are the latest to highlight the
tricky challenge Britain faces in forging a new trading
relationship with the European Union in a clear and timely way.
Bailey said clarity on how Britain will exit the EU, what
the new trading arrangements will be and how to get from one to
the other would be helpful for regulators to do their job of
keeping markets orderly.
"We need a greater amount of understanding on all three,"
Bailey told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
"Our interest is that on the day after Brexit we have a
rulebook that works. If we don't, then we are in a mess. Getting
from here to there is not quite as straightforward as it is
sometimes presented."
A lawyer for banks welcomed Bailey's call for clarity, as
uncertainty forces lenders to consider shifting some or all
London-based cross-border business to elsewhere in the EU.
"This uncertainty is corrosive, and having no visibility of
the government's goals beyond a meaningless 'seeking the best
outcome' gives firms no alternative but to plan for the worst,"
said Simon Morris, a partner at CMS.
Britain should also have a say in the financial rules it
applies, he said. "The UK, as a major financial centre, in a
sense there is a need for a commensurate degree of influence
over standards," Bailey said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said there must be
controls on EU migrants to the UK after Brexit, a step EU
leaders have said rules out the possibility of banks in Britain
being able to passport services across the bloc as they do now.
Another option would be for Brussels to deem Britain's
financial rules "equivalent", meaning they are just as
comprehensive as those in the EU so that banks in Britain can
serve continental customers.
In practice, equivalence has meant that non-EU countries
like Switzerland and Norway have to effectively cut and paste
the bloc's rules into domestic law.
"A world in which we were a taker of standards would be very
difficult," Bailey said.
"If this is going to be based on what I call a system of
equivalence, you can imagine that happening, then the setting of
the equivalence standards has to be something that the UK
regulators can influence."
Equivalence with the EU could be made easier if strong
standards were set at the global level for trickling down to the
EU and individual countries, Bailey said.
Global norms have been set for bank capital for years, but
rules for insurers and conduct at financial firms are less
developed at the international level, he added.
