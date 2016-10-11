LONDON Oct 11 Getting the best deal for the
City of London will be an "absolute priority" in Brexit trade
talks with the European Union, Britain's financial services
minister said on Tuesday, promising to engage constructively
with the industry.
Banks are worried that their ability to offer services
across the EU from a base in London will end once Britain leaves
the EU, crimping the City of London's role as the world's top
financial centre.
Financial services minister Simon Kirby said maintaining
Britain as a top financial centre was an "absolute priority" for
the government, including the ability for banks to hire top
talent from across the world.
"Can the UK still be one of the best financial centres
anywhere in the world, even if we're outside the EU? Well, let
me say this is an absolute priority for this government," Kirby
told a conference.
He urged the financial sector to talk with the government in
a spirit of "constructive collaboration".
"We will listen to you," Kirby said.
(Reporting by William James and Huw Jones)