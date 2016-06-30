(Refiled to change media identification slug)
DUBLIN, June 30 Ireland could review its plans
to sell a 25 percent stake in Allied Irish Banks early
next year if circumstances change, finance minister Michael
Noonan said on Thursday.
"I'm not stating a new position today but as circumstances
change, policy can change," Noonan told a parliamentary
committee when asked if a sale would take place beyond the first
half of next year in light of the political and market
uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to quit the European Union.
Earlier this year Dublin pushed back the timetable to
partially cash out on its 21 billion euro ($23.4
billion)investment in the 99-percent state-owned bank to the
first half of 2017 after a market fall cut its value.
Share prices of Irish banks, whose exposure to the United
Kingdom accounts for around 21 percent of total assets, fell
further after the country's nearest neighbour voted to leave the
EU in a referendum last week.
Other planned share sales and listings have been in doubt
since the market volatility which followed Britain's decision to
leave the EU last week, with Italian air traffic controller ENAV
set to delay its listing by at least a few days and possibly by
several weeks due to the uncertainty.
Global equity capital markets activity has sunk to a
four-year low in 2016 according to quarterly ThomsonReuters
data, although bankers and investors said that while Brexit
could dent volumes it would not sink the market.
Noonan said there was no hurry for Ireland to sell.
"Our policy is to sell when the best price can be achieved.
There is no pressure on us to sell bank shares to reduce the
(national) debt," Noonan said.
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
