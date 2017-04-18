* Finance accounts for fifth of Brexit ministers' meetings
* Concerns raised about disparity in access
* Finance firms held twice as many meetings as any other
sector
By Andrew MacAskill and William James
LONDON, April 18 Finance firms have held twice
as many meetings with ministers handling Britain's exit from the
European Union as any other sector of the economy, a Reuters
analysis shows.
The figures show that the finance sector retains an outsized
influence despite Prime Minister Theresa May signalling she
wants to reduce Britain's economic dependence on the sector and
banks' complaints that they are having difficulty getting their
views across.
Britain's decision to leave the EU sparked one of the most
intensive lobbying efforts in recent memory as different sectors
fought for government access to help shape the strategy of its
most complex negotiations since the end of World War Two.
The Department for Exiting the European Union, headed by
David Davis, is in charge of prioritising the government's
demands in those negotiations - a process that involves
balancing the competing needs of sectors across the economy.
A Reuters analysis of recently released government data
detailing the Brexit department's 277 external meetings show 59
instances where one of the department's four ministers met
finance companies in the last six months of 2016.
Overall, ministers held meetings with almost 40 sectors
ranging from support services to technology, education,
infrastructure, charities and agriculture.
The finance industry, including banks, insurers and hedge
funds, make up about 10 percent of the British economy, but
accounted for about a fifth of the department's meetings, the
analysis shows. This excludes round-table meetings where
companies from different sectors were present.
By comparison, manufacturing industry representatives and
firms held about 24 meetings with the government, according to
the analysis. Trade unions and the transport sector met the
ministry 16 times, the analysis shows.
British financial firms launched a frenzy of political
lobbying after last year's vote. They face losing wide-open
access to the EU's $16.5 trillion-a-year single market, raising
concerns about whether London can keep its place as one of the
top two global financial centres.
Alex Runswick, a director at the government transparency
group Unlock Democracy, raised concern about the number of
finance sector meetings with government, warning that it may
show only a fraction of its lobbying power.
"What you are seeing is the visible tip of the lobbying
iceberg," Runswick said. "We need to know what it is they are
lobbying about and ensure it is fair and transparent so other
sectors and voters can have their say too."
Finance executives said although they have held numerous
meetings with ministers, they feel they are still struggling to
influence policy.
They point to government plans to pull Britain out of the
single market despite months of lobbying to retain some form of
access.
"We are having lots of meetings, but we are finding it much
harder to get our viewpoint heard," said one banker, who has
held meetings with the government.
Bankers were surprised when government ministers told
financial executives in the autumn they would not get special
treatment in the Brexit negotiations.
The Department for Exiting the European Union said in a
statement that it has spent the last nine months understanding
the challenges and opportunities from Brexit and will seek a
deal that works for all areas of the British economy.
Most of the previous five British governments going back to
Margaret Thatcher's put financial services at the centre of
their plans to grow Britain's economy. But May's government has
signalled she wants some rebalancing of the economy away from
financial services.
May met finance executives individually twice in the last
six months of last year - a meeting with Morgan Stanley, and
another with Wall Street executives in New York, records show.
She met journalists 17 times and charities four times, the
analysis shows.
May also held two dinners with a range of business
executives, including bankers from Barclays and Goldman Sachs,
the records show.
Since coming to office in July 2016 after the vote to leave
the EU, May has made clear her political priority is to
re-engage with many working class voters whose backing for
Brexit stemmed partly from lingering resentment of hardship
caused by the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
(Editing by Adrian Croft)