OSLO, June 24 Norwegian banks are well prepared to cope with market turmoil triggered by Britain voting to leave the European Union, the Norwegian finance minister said on Friday.

"Norwegian banks have improved their solidity ... They are therefore well prepared to tackle new turmoil in international financial markets," Siv Jensen told a news conference.

Leading Norwegian banks include among others DNB, SR Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)