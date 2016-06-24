OSLO, June 24 Norwegian banks are well prepared
to cope with market turmoil triggered by Britain voting to leave
the European Union, the Norwegian finance minister said on
Friday.
"Norwegian banks have improved their solidity ... They are
therefore well prepared to tackle new turmoil in international
financial markets," Siv Jensen told a news conference.
Leading Norwegian banks include among others DNB,
SR Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest
and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)