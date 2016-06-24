LONDON, June 24 There will be no disruption to banking services in Britain despite market turmoil caused by the country's historic vote to leave the EU, the chief executive of the British Bankers Association said on Friday.

"Customers should rest assured their banking services will continue as normal, " BBA CEO Anthony Browne said.

"People will be able to take money out of cash machines, exchange currency and have full access to their banking services," he said.

Britain's five largest bank stocks fell by an average of 21 percent in early trading in London following the shock 'leave' vote. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)