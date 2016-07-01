LONDON, July 1 Around 20 startup banks and
financial firms have reaffirmed plans to invest a total of up to
500 million pounds ($664.95 million) to open in Britain,
consulting firm PwC said on Friday.
These investment plans will be a boost for Britain's
financial services sector, beset by rumours of job cuts and
firms moving overseas in the aftermath of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union and potentially surrender some of its
access to EU markets.
The banks are a mixture of UK, European, and non-EU
businesses and have already committed 200 million pounds, PwC
said, with total funding of up to half a billion pounds featured
in their business plans.
Stephen Morse, financial services partner at PwC, said the
around 20 clients investing in Britain were not only mainstream
banks, mortgage lenders and asset managers.
"There are a range of new technology-enabled banks, fintech
businesses, commercial banks and even niche investment banks who
have identified gaps in the market in part caused by big global
banks having pulled out of some businesses over the past few
years," he said.
Since the Brexit vote last week, banks, including Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley, have denied rumours they
are already moving thousands of jobs out of Britain as a result
of the referendum.
($1 = 0.7519 pounds)
(Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)