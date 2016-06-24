SHANGHAI, June 24 UBS has warned staff
in Asia to stop streaming live coverage of the outcome of
Britain's EU referendum, saying it is hindering the performance
of the bank's systems.
"Live streaming has an undue effect on our company network
performance," Claus Norup, the bank's head of Group technology
for Asia Pacific, said in an email to all staff in the region
seen by Reuters.
Staff should use network and internet sites for critical
business purposes only, Norup said.
