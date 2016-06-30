SINGAPORE, June 30 United Overseas Bank , Singapore's number 3 lender, has suspended its loans programme for London properties in the wake of uncertainties caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a bank spokeswoman said on Thursday.

She said the bank is monitoring the situation closely, but has suspended the programme for the "time being," confirming a story in the Business Times newspaper. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)