Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
LONDON Jan 26 Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
Global banks and insurers have begun signalling how they will put plans into action to cope with a "hard" exit from the European Union, after Prime Minister Theresa May said that Britain would leave the single market.
Barclays already has a small unit in Dublin with around 100 people.
"We have made clear repeatedly that we will plan for a range of Brexit contingencies, including building greater capacity into our existing operations in Dublin," a spokesman for Barclays in London told Reuters.
"Identifying available office space is a necessary and predictable part of that contingency planning process."
Bloomberg News reported that Barclays would add around 150 staff to its operations in the Irish capital. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.