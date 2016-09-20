BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Michel Barnier, the French
politician who will lead EU negotiations with London on
Britain's exit from the European Union, plans to tour member
states once he takes office on Oct. 1, EU sources said on
Tuesday.
"He'll do a round of capitals and gauge the mood," one
source said, noting that until Prime Minister Theresa May
formally notifies Brussels of the British departure under
Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon treaty, negotiations will not
start.
Barnier, a conservative former minister and European
Commissioner, was appointed by Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker to serve as his chief negotiator with Britain following
the Brexit referendum in June.
Barnier, 65, who oversaw financial services regulation for
the EU executive until 2014, has already been joined by several
staff including a German deputy, trade negotiator Sabine Weyand,
and expects to have a "critical mass" of about 10 people on his
team within a couple of weeks, sources said.
His staff is likely to reach around 20 in time, though the
negotiating process, once Britain has triggered it, will draw in
much larger numbers of Commission officials.
One source said Barnier was planning to concentrate his team
on negotiating three main areas: disentangling Britain from the
EU budget; trade and foreign policy; and issues around the
single market, including migration of workers.
It is unclear when formal negotiations will start. May's
government is still assessing its objectives and she has said
she will not trigger Article 50's two-year countdown to exit
before next year. Juncker and other EU leaders say they will not
discuss terms until she does, although some governments are keen
to give London some idea of where talks might lead.
Barnier wants to hear from the other 27 EU governments what
their priorities are. He will coordinate the Commission's work
on the detail of any divorce settlement, which will also need
the agreement of the Council of the other member states, as well
as of the European Parliament.
Some British politicians have complained the EU negotiating
line-up, including Barnier, represents interests hostile to
Britain. European leaders say they want a deal that keeps
Britain close and limits economic damage, but they will put the
interests of the EU first.
