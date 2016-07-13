(Recasts, adds CEO quotes, background, details)
LONDON, July 13 Britain's biggest housebuilder
Barratt Developments said it might slow the pace of
construction and rethink its land buying programme to prepare
itself for an expected slowdown sparked by the vote to leave the
EU.
Britain's property sector has been one of the worst hit
since the June 23 referendum, with Barratt and other
housebuilders seeing their market values plunge while investors
pulled out cash from commercial funds, forcing many to be
suspended.
Estate agency Foxtons has said Brexit is likely to
result in a drop in its full-year earnings.
Barratt, which posted a 5 percent rise in the number of
homes it built in the year to the end of June, to 17,319, said
it was now taking steps to reduce its risk ahead of a potential
fall in demand.
Barratt Chief Executive David Thomas said the market was now
more likely to slow.
"We would look at future land commitments, our current
commitments, we would also look at our build programmes and the
extent to which we should slow down our build programmes," he
told Reuters.
"The principle focus of our reassessment will be about where
we have approved land but we have not yet submitted for planning
or alternatively where land is coming to the market that we
could bid on and we are looking at whether we will or we won't,"
he said.
Barratt said its full-year pre-tax profit is expected to
increase by around 20 percent to roughly 680 million pounds
($903.8 million), in line with expectations.
Shares in Barratt were down 3.9 percent to 397 pence at 0835
BST.
($1 = 0.7524 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)